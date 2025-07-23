Branch County Veterans Resource Fair

Skip to Content

Veterans Resource Fair

Branch County Services

570 Marshall Road

Coldwater, MI

Free

There will be a Veterans Resource Fair in Coldwater on Friday, August 29, from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Onsite representatives include VA Eligibility & Enrollment, PACT Act, Federal and State VA Benefits, Filing Claims and MyHealtheVet. Bring your DD214 and previous year's tax statement for onsite Healthcare Enrollment. For questions, please call (269) 966-5600, ext. 36212. 

