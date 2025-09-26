Drive Thru Flu Vaccine Clinic
When:
No event data
Where:
Golf Course Parking Lot
5500 Armstrong Road
Battle Creek, MI
Cost:
Free
Battle Creek VA Medical Center is hosting the annual Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinic every Thursday in October from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Drive Thru Clinic will take place in the Golf Course Parking Lot
Thu. Oct 2, 2025, 8:31 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET
Thu. Oct 9, 2025, 8:31 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET
Thu. Oct 16, 2025, 8:31 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET
Thu. Oct 23, 2025, 8:31 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET
Thu. Oct 30, 2025, 8:31 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET