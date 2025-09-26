Skip to Content

Drive Thru Flu Vaccine Clinic

Rosie the Riveter wearing a mask and with a band aid on her arm. "Get your Flu Shot!"

When:

Repeats

Where:

Golf Course Parking Lot

5500 Armstrong Road

Battle Creek, MI

Cost:

Free

Battle Creek VA Medical Center is hosting the annual Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinic every Thursday in October from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Drive Thru Clinic will take place in the Golf Course Parking Lot

Thu. Oct 2, 2025, 8:31 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET

Thu. Oct 9, 2025, 8:31 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET

Thu. Oct 16, 2025, 8:31 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET

Thu. Oct 23, 2025, 8:31 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET

Thu. Oct 30, 2025, 8:31 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET

