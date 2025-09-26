Benton Harbor VA Flu Vaccine Clinic

Walk In Clinics will be:

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

and

Tuesday, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

If you have an appointment with your Primary Care Provider in the near future, please plan to receive your flu shot at that appointment. Please wear a loose fitting shirt, if possible, in efforts to speed up your visit.