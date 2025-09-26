Skip to Content

Benton Harbor VA Flu Vaccine Clinic

Benton Harbor VA Clinic Flu Vaccine Clinic Flyer. No appointments needed.

When:

Repeats

Where:

1275 Mall Drive

Benton Harbor, MI

Cost:

Free

Walk In Clinics will be:

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

and

Tuesday, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

 

If you have an appointment with your Primary Care Provider in the near future, please plan to receive your flu shot at that appointment. Please wear a loose fitting shirt, if possible, in efforts to speed up your visit. 

Thu. Oct 2, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

Fri. Oct 3, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

Mon. Oct 6, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

Tue. Oct 7, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

Wed. Oct 8, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

