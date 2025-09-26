Skip to Content

Lansing VA Clinic Flu Vaccine Clinic

When:

Repeats

Where:

5656 South Cedar Street

Lansing, MI

Cost:

Free

Walk In Flu Clinics will be:

Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

 

If you have an appointment with your Primary Care Provider in the near future, please plan to receive your flu shot at that appointment. Please wear a loose fitting shirt, if possible, in efforts to speed up your visit. 

Thu. Oct 2, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Tue. Oct 7, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Thu. Oct 9, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Tue. Oct 14, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Thu. Oct 16, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

