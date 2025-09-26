Muskegon VA Flu Vaccine Clinic
When:
Where:
2734 East Apple Avenue
Muskegon, MI
Cost:
Free
Walk In Clinics will be:
Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
and
Tuesday, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
If you have an appointment with your Primary Care Provider in the near future, please plan to receive your flu shot at that appointment. Please wear a loose fitting shirt, if possible, in efforts to speed up your visit.
Thu. Oct 2, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Fri. Oct 3, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Mon. Oct 6, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Oct 7, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Oct 8, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET