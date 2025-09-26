Wyoming VA Flu Vaccine Clinic
When:
Where:
Navy Conference Room
5838 Metro Way Southwest
Wyoming, MI
Cost:
Free
Walk In Clinics will be:
Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
If you have an appointment with your Primary Care Provider in the near future, please plan to receive your flu shot at that appointment. Please wear a loose fitting shirt, if possible, in efforts to speed up your visit.
Wed. Oct 1, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET
Wed. Oct 8, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET
Wed. Oct 15, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET
Wed. Oct 22, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET
Wed. Oct 29, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET