Wyoming VA Flu Vaccine Clinic

Wyoming VA Clinic Flu Vaccine Clinic. No appointment needed

When:

No event data

Repeats

Where:

Navy Conference Room

5838 Metro Way Southwest

Wyoming, MI

Cost:

Free

Walk In Clinics will be:

Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you have an appointment with your Primary Care Provider in the near future, please plan to receive your flu shot at that appointment. Please wear a loose fitting shirt, if possible, in efforts to speed up your visit. 

Wed. Oct 1, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET

Wed. Oct 8, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET

Wed. Oct 15, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET

Wed. Oct 22, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET

Wed. Oct 29, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET

