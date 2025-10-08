Community Leaders Meet and Greet

Military Veterans are active members of our community. Their holistic care needs may be different than others. VA Chaplains are available to assist community leaders and organizations who care for the Veterans in our community by providing resources and support.

Please give us an opportunity to meet you! Come to our Meet and Greet Open House, enjoy the refreshments, learn more about our Services, and gather helpful resources!

Please RSVP by October 20

To RSVP call (269) 966-5600 ext. 32434 or email sherri.headen@va.gov