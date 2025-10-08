Skip to Content

Community Leaders Meet and Greet

Community Leaders Meet and Greet on Wednesday, October 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

When:

Where:

5500 Armstrong Road

Battle Creek, MI

Cost:

Free

Military Veterans are active members of our community. Their holistic care needs may be different than others. VA Chaplains are available to assist community leaders and organizations who care for the Veterans in our community by providing resources and support.

Please give us an opportunity to meet you! Come to our Meet and Greet Open House, enjoy the refreshments, learn more about our Services, and gather helpful resources!

Please RSVP by October 20

To RSVP call (269) 966-5600 ext. 32434 or email sherri.headen@va.gov

Last updated: 