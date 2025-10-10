Skip to Content

Benton Harbor Caregiver Support Coffee Hour

The Caregiver Support Program will be hosting multiple Caregiver Appreciation Events as part of National Family Caregivers Month.

When:

No event data

Where:

Conference Room 123

1275 Mall Drive

Benton Harbor, MI

Cost:

Free

Caregiver Support Coffee Hour is a time for caregivers to come together and find support through community.

The Caregiver Support Program will be hosting multiple Caregiver Appreciation Events as part of National Family Caregivers Month. These events are open to any family caregiver of a Veteran, you do not need to be enrolled in the Caregiver Support Program to participate.

