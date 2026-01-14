Family Council Meetings
When:
Where:
Building 83, Room 001
5500 Armstrong Road
Battle Creek, MI
Cost:
Free
The Community Living Center will be holding bi-monthly meetings for Family Members and/or Close Friends of the CLC Veterans to have the opportunity to connect with other families, hear about events, education and family involvement.
To RSVP contact Sarah Komindo or Felicia Hayden at
Wed. Feb 11, 2026, 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. ET
Wed. Apr 8, 2026, 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. ET
Wed. Jun 10, 2026, 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. ET