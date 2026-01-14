Skip to Content

Family Council Meetings

VA Community Living Center Family Council Meeting

When:

Wed. Feb 11, 2026, 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

Building 83, Room 001

5500 Armstrong Road

Battle Creek, MI

Cost:

Free

The Community Living Center will be holding bi-monthly meetings for Family Members and/or Close Friends of the CLC Veterans to have the opportunity to connect with other families, hear about events, education and family involvement.

To RSVP contact Sarah Komindo or Felicia Hayden at /31705

Wed. Feb 11, 2026, 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. ET

Wed. Apr 8, 2026, 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. ET

Wed. Jun 10, 2026, 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. ET

Other VA events

Last updated: 