Dinner With The VA

The Battle Creek VA Medical Center would like to honor our nation's heroes for their service, and their families for their sacrifice by inviting them to enjoy an evening at the Corner Bar in Rockford on us! (Free Limit 3)

Register for the event here

Bring your Veteran ID or DD214, learn about Healthcare and benefits you earned, and enjoy a family-friendly dinner. VA Healthcare Enrollment personnel and Veteran service officers will be onsite.

