Women's Health Bowling Event
When:
Thu. Feb 26, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
136, Bowling Alley
5500 Armstrong Road
Battle Creek, MI
Cost:
Free
Women's Health is creating a space for women Veterans to find a community in a space they often don't feel welcome in. And this February, they are expanding to even more activities with a Bowling Event!
Women Veterans who are interested in the Thursday, February 26th event can meet in Building 136 at 1:00 p.m.
For more information, please call Rachel Newcomb at