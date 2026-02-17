Skip to Content

Women's Health Bowling Event

Womens Health Event logo with blue geometric shapes.

When:

Thu. Feb 26, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where:

136, Bowling Alley

5500 Armstrong Road

Battle Creek, MI

Cost:

Free

Women's Health is creating a space for women Veterans to find a community in a space they often don't feel welcome in. And this February, they are expanding to even more activities with a Bowling Event!
Women Veterans who are interested in the Thursday, February 26th event can meet in Building 136 at 1:00 p.m.
For more information, please call Rachel Newcomb at

