Buchanan Veteran One on One

VA representatives will be in Buchanan on April 15th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to meet with Veterans and their families to discuss benefits, healthcare, and other resources! Presentations will start at 6:00 p.m., and staff will be available for individual questions afterward.

Veterans can RSVP at https://embeds.regroupcloud.com/orgs/mi-berrien/channels/vibe-channel/signup_embed