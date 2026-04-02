Skip to Content

Buchanan Veteran One on One

Logo for Community Outreach with blue wave and black text.

When:

Wed. Apr 15, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET

Where:

403 East Front St.

Buchanan, MI

Cost:

Free

VA representatives will be in Buchanan on April 15th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to meet with Veterans and their families to discuss benefits, healthcare, and other resources! Presentations will start at 6:00 p.m., and staff will be available for individual questions afterward.
Veterans can RSVP at https://embeds.regroupcloud.com/orgs/mi-berrien/channels/vibe-channel/signup_embed 

Other VA events

Last updated: 