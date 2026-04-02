Muskegon VA Clinic Open House and Resource Fair
When:
Sat. May 16, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
2734 East Apple Avenue
Muskegon, MI
Cost:
Free
Veteran resource representatives will be at the Muskegon VA Clinic for the Open House and Resource Fair to provide Veterans information and assistance with VA enrollment and eligibility, Federal and State VA Benefits, filing claims and MyHealtheVet.
Veterans interested in enrollment should bring their DD214 and previous year tax statement for onsite assistance.