Skip to Content

VA Community Living Center Family Council Meetings

Logo for Medical Center Event with blue and white geometric shapes.

When:

Wed. Oct 14, 2026, 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

Building 83, Room 001

5500 Armstrong Road

Battle Creek, MI

Cost:

Free

The Community Living Center will be holding bi-monthly meetings for Family Members and/or Close Friends of the CLC Veterans to have the opportunity to connect with other families, hear about events, education and family involvement.

To RSVP contact Sarah Komindo at

Wed. Oct 14, 2026, 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. ET

Wed. Dec 9, 2026, 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. ET

Other VA events

Last updated: 