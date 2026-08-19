Mental Health Summit: Resiliency
When:
Thu. Sep 17, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET
Where:
1903 Marquette Ave
Muskegon, MI
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
The 2026 Veterans Mental Health Summit is focused on the impact of moral injury and PTSD on Veterans. It looks at how healthcare providers and community partners are able to look beyond traditional PTSD treatment models and focus on building resiliency skills that can help Veterans continue to heal years or decades after they have left service.
This will be offered both virtually and in person.