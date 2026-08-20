This is an online event.

Wed. Sep 9, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

The ROSE group offers soon-to-be mothers the opportunity to work with Women's Health to give their family the best start!

Across four sessions, soon-to-be mothers can work on managing stress, building support networks, and improving communication skills.

RSVP with Rachel Newcomb at