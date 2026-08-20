ROSE Group
When:
Wed. Sep 9, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
The ROSE group offers soon-to-be mothers the opportunity to work with Women's Health to give their family the best start!
Across four sessions, soon-to-be mothers can work on managing stress, building support networks, and improving communication skills.
RSVP with Rachel Newcomb at
Wed. Sep 9, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Wed. Sep 16, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Wed. Sep 23, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Wed. Sep 30, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET