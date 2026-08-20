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ROSE Group

Logo for Womens Health Event with blue abstract background.

When:

Wed. Sep 9, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

The ROSE group offers soon-to-be mothers the opportunity to work with Women's Health to give their family the best start! 

Across four sessions, soon-to-be mothers can work on managing stress, building support networks, and improving communication skills.

RSVP with Rachel Newcomb at

Wed. Sep 9, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Wed. Sep 16, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Wed. Sep 23, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Wed. Sep 30, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Other VA events

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