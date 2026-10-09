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Start time: Friday, October 9, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET
End time: Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Battle Creek Trunk or Treat

Logo for Medical Center Event with blue and white abstract design.

When:

Sat. Oct 24, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Parking Lot A

5500 Armstrong Road

Battle Creek, MI

Cost:

Free

The new Battle Creek VA Trunk or Treat offers Veterans and staff a fun afternoon of trick or treating

Other VA events

Last updated: 