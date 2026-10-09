Muskegon Trunk or Treat
When:
Sat. Oct 24, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Parking Lot
2734 East Apple Avenue
Muskegon, MI
Cost:
Free
The new Muskegon VA Trunk or Treat offers Veterans and staff a fun afternoon of trick or treating
You won’t be able to create a new account for ID.me, Login.gov, or CLEAR for part of this weekend. If you already have 1 of these verified accounts, you can still sign in to VA.gov, VA mobile apps, and any other VA online service. Thank you for your patience.
Start time: Friday, October 9, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET
End time: Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET
When:
Sat. Oct 24, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Parking Lot
2734 East Apple Avenue
Muskegon, MI
Cost:
Free
The new Muskegon VA Trunk or Treat offers Veterans and staff a fun afternoon of trick or treating