Alzheimer's Awareness Fair
When:
Wed. Nov 18, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 6, Auditorium
5500 Armstrong Road
Battle Creek, MI
Cost:
Free
Join VA staff and community program representatives at the resource fair. Neuropsychology staff will be on site to offer walk-in cognitive screenings for interested Veterans. Presentations will also be provided for an intended audience of Veterans, caregivers, and VA staff. .
Sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/battle-creek-vamc-alzheimers-awareness-event-tickets-2004026270522?aff=oddtdtcreator&utm_source=email&utm_medium=sparkpost&utm_campaign=postpublish