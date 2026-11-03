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Alzheimer's Awareness Fair

Logo for Medical Center Event with blue and white abstract design.

When:

Wed. Nov 18, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Building 6, Auditorium

5500 Armstrong Road

Battle Creek, MI

Cost:

Free

Join VA staff and community program representatives at the resource fair. Neuropsychology staff will be on site to offer walk-in cognitive screenings for interested Veterans. Presentations will also be provided for an intended audience of Veterans, caregivers, and VA staff. .

Sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/battle-creek-vamc-alzheimers-awareness-event-tickets-2004026270522?aff=oddtdtcreator&utm_source=email&utm_medium=sparkpost&utm_campaign=postpublish

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