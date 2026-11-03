Alzheimer's Awareness Fair

Join VA staff and community program representatives at the resource fair. Neuropsychology staff will be on site to offer walk-in cognitive screenings for interested Veterans. Presentations will also be provided for an intended audience of Veterans, caregivers, and VA staff. .

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