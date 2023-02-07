Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Electronic Health Record Modernization

One of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ highest priorities is to provide quality health care for Veterans. To support this mission, Battle Creek VA Medical Center (VAMC) is launching VA’s new electronic health record (EHR) system across its six sites of care.

The new EHR system is part of VA’s Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) program. The Veteran-centric program and the EHR system were created to help better support service members as they transition from military service to Veteran status.

Learn more about the Battle Creek VAMC EHRM program here
 

Download How VA's Health Record System is Changing (PDF)
Download EHR Quick Sheet (PDF)
Download Benefits of VA's New Electronic Health Record (PDF)

