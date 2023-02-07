Electronic Health Record Modernization
One of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ highest priorities is to provide quality health care for Veterans. To support this mission, Battle Creek VA Medical Center (VAMC) is launching VA’s new electronic health record (EHR) system across its six sites of care.
The new EHR system is part of VA’s Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) program. The Veteran-centric program and the EHR system were created to help better support service members as they transition from military service to Veteran status.
