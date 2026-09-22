As Assistant Medical Center Director, she partners with clinical and administrative leaders to advance operational excellence, employee engagement, and exceptional care for Veterans.

A U.S. Army Veteran, she is board-certified in healthcare management and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE). Dr. LoVette brings more than 15 years of leadership experience in healthcare operations, organizational development, quality improvement, and leadership development. She holds a doctorate in Healthcare Administration and has served in a variety of roles across the Veterans Health Administration, helping organizations strengthen performance, navigate change, and enhance the delivery of care and services.

Dr. LoVette is passionate about developing leaders, fostering high-performing teams, and ensuring Veterans remain at the center of every decision.