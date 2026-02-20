Kevin Grady

He has served with the Veteran Affairs Police beginning in 1998 with multiple positions including Police Officer, Training Officer, Sergeant, Deputy Chief, and Chief of Police. Chief Grady has over 36 years of Federal Law Enforcement and military experience. He joined the US Air Force where he served on active duty for 12 years before joining the Air National Guard and serving another 19 years. This includes combined comprehensive emergency management, anti-terrorism, personal security detail, and diverse law enforcement experiences.