Kevin Swallow

As Associate Medical Center Director, Mr. Swallow is responsible for leading the Battle Creek VA Medical Center in all matters related to operations including administrative, financial, human resources, and facilities management.

Mr. Swallow started his Veteran Health Administration (VHA) career in 2008 as a Program Support Assistant at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center. He has held positions of progressive responsibility as a Supervisory Prosthetic Representative; Chief, Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service; Executive Assistant to the Medical Center Director/Facility Strategic Planner; and Chief, Health Administration Service. Mr. Swallow also served as the Assistant Medical Center Director at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System where he had direct supervision with full line authority for the Medical Center’s Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service, Logistics Service, Police Service, Voluntary and Chaplain Service, Nutrition and Food Service, Veterans Transportation Service, Emergency Management Program and Workforce Development Program.

Most recently, Mr. Swallow served as the Operations Officer in the VHA’s Readjustment Counseling Service (Vet Centers) where he was responsible for administrative management of 2,300 employees in 303 Vet Centers, 20 Outstations, 92 Mobile Vet Centers, and nearly 1,000 Community Access Points. Mr. Swallow directed and oversaw complex administrative management systems including resource management, business, human resources, logistics, leasing, health services administration, and finance management.

Prior to his VHA career, Mr. Swallow served five honorable years as an Intelligence Analyst in the United States Marine Corps from 2000 to 2005, where he deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Liberia in support of Operation Sheltering Sky, and Haiti in support of Operation Secure Tomorrow.

Mr. Swallow earned a master’s degree in public administration with a concentration in health care administration from Western Michigan University in 2011, as well as a bachelor’s degree in strategic communication from The Ohio State University in 2007. He is a Certified Mentor at the Fellow level and a life-member of the Disabled American Veterans.