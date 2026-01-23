Meggen Kensler

Prior to the acting role, she served as the Deputy Associate Director, Patient Care Services beginning in November of 2020. Ms. Kensler obtained her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Western Michigan University and a master’s degree in nursing with a focus in nursing leadership from Chamberlain University. She holds a certification from the American Nurses Credentialing Center as a Nurse Executive. Ms. Kensler started her career working in critical care in a level 1 trauma center in Grand Rapids and then in Kalamazoo. She has held various roles in nursing leadership since 2012. Ms. Kensler completed LVA in 2024 and HCLDP in 2025 as part of her leadership development within VA.