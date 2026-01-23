Dr. Kim has been serving Veterans in leadership roles at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System since 2010. Prior to 2023 when he began his current role as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr. Kim served as the Chief of the Emergency Department and Associate Chief of Staff of Hospital Operations. He led the initiation of Tele-Emergency Care services in the Michigan Market and served as the VISN 10 Tele-Emergency Care Director in 2024. He additionally serves as the VISN 10 Emergency Medicine Chief Consultant.

In addition to his administrative roles, Dr. Kim is a Clinical Assistant Professor in Hospital Medicine at Michigan Medicine. He has a strong interest in quality improvement, improving operational efficiencies and value-based care.

Dr. Paul S. Kim completed his undergraduate degree at Duke University, medical school at the University of Illinois at Chicago, and Internal Medicine residency training at the University of Michigan. He earned an MPH in Health Management and Policy from the University of Michigan.

Outside of his professional life, Dr. Kim is a proud father of three children. He enjoys all food-related activities and is an avid supporter of Chicago sports.