An excerpt of the Annual Report reads "This year has been filled with hope, challenges, and opportunities as we continued to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Safe care has been our mission throughout the pandemic response. The Battle Creek VA Medical Center commitment to deliver services to Veterans who needed care throughout the pandemic continues forward into the new year. Both our staff and Veterans have shown adaptability and resilience during this year and the COVID-19 vaccine has provided effective hope in the efforts to combat the disease. It is safe, effective, and available. I encourage all Veterans to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others."- Michelle Martin, Medical Center Director Battle Creek VA Medical Center.

This special edition of the Annual Report covers demographics, events, and occurrences of the most pivotal year, thus far, in VA history. Take a moment to browse our 2021 Annual Report.

2021 Annual Report