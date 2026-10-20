Fall Festival Uplifting to Veterans at Battle Creek VA

In the season of changing leaves and cooler days, Michigan Veterans took the opportunity to grab a hot coffee and enjoy time outdoors with family and friends.

A Veteran-Inspired Event

The inaugural Fall event was inspired by Battle Creek VA Community Living Center (CLC) Residents. “We were speaking with our Veterans to see what they were interested in,” said Jennifer Picketts, VA Voluntary Service (VAVS) Specialist. “They overwhelmingly responded to outdoor events, light refreshments and a chance for camaraderie. The Welcome Fall Festival brought all these elements to their front yard!”

“I've been to some good events and some okay events,” said US Army Veteran Michael Gretch ('87 to ‘99) and PTSD Resident. “Being out in this beautiful park with a laid-back feel and these friendly volunteers puts me at ease. Having a photograph that I can send to my family also brings reality to a memory of my time here. This event was great!”

Volunteers showed up in force to ensure our heroes enjoyed themselves with fall-themed crafts, tasty treats, outdoor games and entertainment. “I'm here for kind of selfish reasons,” said volunteer Sam Fry, who brought his therapy dog Leia to mingle with Veterans. “While working here at VA, I saw a volunteer bring his dog into the CLC, and how residents brightened up as Rusty entered the room. Seeing them react that way with Leah is therapeutic for my depression as well."

Community Support is Crucial

Community partners also responded in kind: Bigby provided the coffee, Meijer contributed the doughnuts, cider, and pies, and many festive decorations were provided by the American Legion Auxiliary. Veterans Could also “bob for apples” and bring some home with them, courtesy of Gull Meadow Farms. It was a comforting reminder of our community’s support for those who defend the freedoms we all enjoy.

This is the first of many events VAVS has planned for Fiscal Year 2027, and Veterans were grateful for the opportunity to mix it up with other Veterans in a different type of setting. “A new event like this brings out a different kind of energy,” said Picketts. “Volunteers and Veterans tell their friends and family, and before you know it the event takes on a momentum of its own.” In addition to the traditional annual events, VAVS is hosting the second annual “Winter Wonderland” which was widely attended and plans to offer events and activities to Veteran Residents throughout the year.

Positive Feedback

“Our Veterans have been very appreciative,” added Picketts. “They’ll send us letters or even stop us in the hallway to say, ‘Thank You’ and let us know how much it means to them. You can tell they’re sincere, and that’s why we do this every day.” You can volunteer or donate, or visit the Battle Creek VA Medical Center Events Page for more information.

-Adam Swager is a Public Affairs Specialist at Battle Creek VA Medical Center and a US Army Retiree.