New on VA.gov: Time-saving upgrades shaped by Veterans

Spend less time signing in and searching, and more time getting the care and benefits you’ve earned.

You told us signing in, finding information, and checking on claims and forms made VA.gov hard to use. Starting today, VA.gov is simpler.

These upgrades are in direct response to feedback from Veterans, service members, family members, caregivers, and survivors. Nearly 90,000 Veteran survey responses from March through May 2026 shaped them, and Veterans tested them before launch.

"As a Veteran, I really appreciate how the changes to VA.gov have made it easier to find what I need and get where I need to go. A simpler, clearer online experience means an easier sign-in process, less time navigating the website, and more time focusing on what I came to do. To me, that’s what meaningful improvement looks like, making it easier for Veterans to access the services we need without having to figure out how to navigate the site." Justin Stout, USAF Veteran

A new look and assorted upgrades

When you visit VA.gov, you’ll see a redesigned homepage with a cleaner, easier-to-navigate layout. A prominent sign-in area, improved search, links to popular pages, and clearly organized health care and benefits categories help you find what you need faster. Behind it are assorted upgrades, all built to save you time. You can now:

Sign in the way that works for you. Login.gov and ID.me still work, and you now have two new options: CLEAR and Passkey. All four are free and optional. Your health information stays with VA.

CLEAR: Set it up once online, or in person at these VA medical centers: Atlanta, GA; Brooklyn, NY; Orlando, FL; Palo Alto, CA; San Juan, PR; and Washington, DC. Then sign in with a face scan in seconds.

Passkey: Use your device’s fingerprint, face scan, or PIN instead of a password. Your fingerprint or face scan never leaves your device.

Stay signed in longer. On your most trusted device, you won’t have to sign in as often. Signing in lasts for months.

Use one sign-in for more of VA. Reach your claims, health chat, and status tracker all in one place.

Get status updates without signing in. Tap the link in your magic link text or email to see status, with no password needed.

Find what you need in your own words. Type your question the way you’d say it, typos and all, and search gets you there directly.

Know your claims’ statuses. Track your claim in real time, from submission to decision, with no call needed.

Submit documents in fewer steps. Use QuickSubmit for pre-filled forms and document upload in 3 steps instead of 11.

What stays the same

It’s the same VA.gov you know, at the same web address, with the same account. You don’t need to do anything. Just sign in the way you always do. These upgrades don’t change your benefits, claims, appointments, or eligibility.

“Veterans told us what was getting in their way, and we listened. Every one of these upgrades gives Veterans and their families time back: Less time signing in and searching, and more time getting the care and benefits they’ve earned. And for Veterans who prefer to talk with a person, that help isn’t going anywhere.” Dr. Paul R. Lawrence, Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs

You can still get help through VA medical centers, clinics, regional offices, accredited representatives, and Veterans Service Organizations. VA.gov works alongside these services. It doesn’t replace them.

Get started today

Visit VA.gov and choose the sign-in method that works best for you.

Need help signing in? Call (Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. ET)