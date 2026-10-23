Stories
VA Battle Creek health care top stories.
Battle Creek VA Medical Center Police Officer Aaron Trouten was recognized by the Office of the Secretary Defense on January 14th, 2025, as a recipient of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve's (ESGR) Patriot Award.
Veterans, staff, and community members from southwest Michigan gathered at Battle Creek VA Medical Center, in Battle Creek, Michigan, October 15, to celebrate and recognize the hospitals’ 100th anniversary of care to Veterans in the region from when it first opened on October 15, 1924.
Staff from Battle Creek’s VA Recreational Therapy Service facilitated a disc golf event for Veterans at the Lakeview Kiwanis Outdoor Center on Saturday, September 7, in Lakeview, Michigan. The activity was designed to be an outdoor hobby that Veterans can incorporate as a fun and creative pastime.
Getting a flu shot protects you, your family, and your community.
Battle Creek VAMC's Emergency Management Service conducted a series of active threat exercises at the Muskegon VA Clinic Friday, August 30, with the goal to reinforce the abilities of healthcare providers and emergency responders to react in adverse situations, protecting staff and Veterans.
Community Outreach coordinators at VA facilities across the nation are working diligently in local communities and with partners to ensure Veterans know about their benefits and eligibility.
Twelve students from local area high schools concluded the 2024 Summer Serve Program at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center in Battle Creek, Michigan, following a celebratory luncheon on August 8th.
Battle Creek VA Medical Center’s Recreation Therapy service has partnered with West Michigan Sail and is entering its third season to help provide Veterans with therapeutic sailing activities on Lake Michigan.
Nearly 20 million people in the U.S. live with blindness, low vision, or significant visual impairment. The risk of vision loss increases with age, often due to medical conditions and eye diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, glaucoma, cataracts, and more.
A ribbon cutting ceremony took place in Muskegon, Michigan, June 21, celebrating Battle Creek VA Medical Center’s newest clinic, improving and expanding services to Veterans who receive VA healthcare in the local community.