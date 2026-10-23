Stories
VA Battle Creek health care top stories.
Each year the Battle Creek Enquirer news outlet sponsors Remember-A-Vet program to help serve Veterans receiving care through Battle Creek VA.
On December 6, 2023, Veteran Everett Mason was awarded a standup paddleboard from Board For Our Heroes, sponsored by 4THE22.
Creative Art Therapists and Veterans at Battle Creek VA are using their musical skills to help Veterans navigate mental and physical challenges. This unique program also offers a path for Veterans to connect with others, even when it is non-verbal.
Approximately two hundred volunteers participated for the annual Wreaths Across America event at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Battle Creek, Mich., Saturday, December 16, to honor and remember America’s fallen service members and Veterans.
The Battle Creek VA Medical Center (VAMC) has completed their 2023 Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign, collecting donations from VA staff and Veterans on December 8, 2023, helping to support local youth this holiday season.
Battle Creek VA Medical Center's Emergency Management Service conducted a series of active threat exercises at the Lansing VA Clinic Friday, December 1.
Top 10 reasons why the “Ba-humbug” in you may come out during the Holidays…and how to remove the coal from your soul.
On the brisk November morning, you could hear a distinct crackle from the blasts working to inflate the large balloons. Hot air balloons are 91,000 cubic feet which is the equivalent of 91,000 basketballs.
Ten Veterans made the journey from John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit to join our Veterans for the annual White Cane Awareness Walk Tuesday, October 10.
October is National Physical Therapy Month, recognizing the importance of physical therapy (PT) in healthcare. Physical therapy is a proven treatment method that helps people heal from injuries, disabilities, and health conditions.