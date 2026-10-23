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VA Battle Creek health care top stories.

  • Each year the Battle Creek Enquirer news outlet sponsors Remember-A-Vet program to help serve Veterans receiving care through Battle Creek VA.

    Art Middleton, Founder of Remember-A-Vet

  • On December 6, 2023, Veteran Everett Mason was awarded a standup paddleboard from Board For Our Heroes, sponsored by 4THE22.

    Paddleboard presentation.

  • Creative Art Therapists and Veterans at Battle Creek VA are using their musical skills to help Veterans navigate mental and physical challenges. This unique program also offers a path for Veterans to connect with others, even when it is non-verbal.

    Veterans perform on stage Battle Creek VA Medical Center as part of the Recreational Arts Therapy program, December 5, 2023, in Battle Creek, Michigan.

  • Approximately two hundred volunteers participated for the annual Wreaths Across America event at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Battle Creek, Mich., Saturday, December 16, to honor and remember America’s fallen service members and Veterans.

    Wreath Laying Ceremony

  • The Battle Creek VA Medical Center (VAMC) has completed their 2023 Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign, collecting donations from VA staff and Veterans on December 8, 2023, helping to support local youth this holiday season.

    BCVAMC Fire Department truck advertising Toys For Tots 2023 campaign.

  • Battle Creek VA Medical Center's Emergency Management Service conducted a series of active threat exercises at the Lansing VA Clinic Friday, December 1.

    Battle Creek VA Medical Center's Emergency Management Service provide an overview of scenarios and goal of an active shooter exercise to healthcare providers and emergency responders at the Lansing VA Clinic, Friday, December 1. The goal of the exercises was to reinforce the abilities of healthcare providers and local emergency responders to react in adverse situations, protecting VA staff and Veterans they serve. (Photo by Abraham Essenmacher)

  • Top 10 reasons why the “Ba-humbug” in you may come out during the Holidays…and how to remove the coal from your soul.

    Holiday Stress Flyer

  • On the brisk November morning, you could hear a distinct crackle from the blasts working to inflate the large balloons. Hot air balloons are 91,000 cubic feet which is the equivalent of 91,000 basketballs.

    Veterans Day Balloon Launch

  • Ten Veterans made the journey from John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit to join our Veterans for the annual White Cane Awareness Walk Tuesday, October 10.

    White Cane Walk Group Photo

  • October is National Physical Therapy Month, recognizing the importance of physical therapy (PT) in healthcare. Physical therapy is a proven treatment method that helps people heal from injuries, disabilities, and health conditions.

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