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VA Battle Creek health care top stories.

  • Veteran Jeremiah Brown’s oil painting of Cheikh Anta Diop won “Best of Show” during our local Veterans Creative Arts Competition at the Auditorium last Thursday, August 4, 2022. 

    best

  • Don't miss the opportunity to honor fallen heroes by visiting the replica Vietnam Memorial at Harper Creek High School July 14-17.

    Wall that Heals trailer arrives into Battle Creek with a patriotic welcome

  • The Battle Creek VA Medical Center held its 12th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll last Wednesday to dedicate to supporting homeless Veterans while also encouraging healthy activity.

  • Join your colleagues in raising awareness for sexual assault prevention by wearing jeans on April 27, 2022.

    Denim Day

  • April is Parkinson’s Awareness month. This year’s theme is “Future of PD”.

    Parkinson's Group

  • As we recognize National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29th, a Missing Man table is on display in the Canteen.

    Missing Man

  • The 2021 Remember-A-Vet Campaign, sponsored annually by the Battle Creek Enquirer to benefit Veterans at the VA Medical Center, has raised just over $40,000 this year. In 2020, donations totaled over $15,000.

    Art Middleton

  • The Battle Creek VA Medical Center is recruiting new volunteers in the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph, and Niles, Michigan area to transport Veterans to Battle Creek for their medical appointments. 

    Mindi Logan DAV

  • From the time of the first positive pregnancy test, through delivery and follow-up appointments, eligible Veterans receive full VA maternity care at their local clinic.

    Tenneil Zielaskowski and Roxanna Byrnes