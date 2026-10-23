Stories
VA Battle Creek health care top stories.
Veteran Jeremiah Brown’s oil painting of Cheikh Anta Diop won “Best of Show” during our local Veterans Creative Arts Competition at the Auditorium last Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Don't miss the opportunity to honor fallen heroes by visiting the replica Vietnam Memorial at Harper Creek High School July 14-17.
The Battle Creek VA Medical Center held its 12th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll last Wednesday to dedicate to supporting homeless Veterans while also encouraging healthy activity.
Join your colleagues in raising awareness for sexual assault prevention by wearing jeans on April 27, 2022.
April is Parkinson’s Awareness month. This year’s theme is “Future of PD”.
As we recognize National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29th, a Missing Man table is on display in the Canteen.
The 2021 Remember-A-Vet Campaign, sponsored annually by the Battle Creek Enquirer to benefit Veterans at the VA Medical Center, has raised just over $40,000 this year. In 2020, donations totaled over $15,000.
The Battle Creek VA Medical Center is recruiting new volunteers in the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph, and Niles, Michigan area to transport Veterans to Battle Creek for their medical appointments.
From the time of the first positive pregnancy test, through delivery and follow-up appointments, eligible Veterans receive full VA maternity care at their local clinic.