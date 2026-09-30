Getting a flu shot protects you, your family, and your community.

It's time to get your flu shot! Flu shots are now available at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center and Outpatient Clinics. You can get vaccinated at your next primary care appointment. If you have an appointment scheduled soon, then please plan to get it then. We are also planning walk-in Flu Clinics at all locations for your convenience. No appointment is needed. Only the regular dose flu vaccination is available at these mass clinics, if you need the high dose flu vaccine, please see your PACT Team. Please wear loose-fitting clothing for the walk-in clinics to make the process easier.

Battle Creek Walk in Flu Clinic:

Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Benton Harbor Walk in Flu Clinic:

Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Lansing Walk in Flu Clinic:

Tuesday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Muskegon Walk in Flu Clinic:

Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Wyoming Walk in Flu Clinic:

Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.