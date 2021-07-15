Bay Pines health care - Campus Map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From the north
Take Interstate 275 South to Exit 25 (38th Avenue North). Travel west for 5 miles to Tyrone Boulevard (ALT US 19A). Turn right (west) on Tyrone Boulevard. and travel toward the beaches. Turn left at the third traffic light to enter the facility.
From the south
Take Interstate 275 North to Exit 25 (38th Avenue North). Travel west for 5 miles to Tyrone Boulevard (ALT US 19A). Turn right (west) on Tyrone Boulevard and travel toward the beaches. Turn left at the third traffic light to enter the facility.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center
10000 Bay Pines Boulevard
Bay Pines, FL 33744-8200
Intersection:
Bay Pines Boulevard and Bill Young Street
Coordinates:
27°48'49.88"N 82°46'45.80"W