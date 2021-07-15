Bay Pines health care - Campus Map

Directions

From the north

Take Interstate 275 South to Exit 25 (38th Avenue North). Travel west for 5 miles to Tyrone Boulevard (ALT US 19A). Turn right (west) on Tyrone Boulevard. and travel toward the beaches. Turn left at the third traffic light to enter the facility.

From the south

Take Interstate 275 North to Exit 25 (38th Avenue North). Travel west for 5 miles to Tyrone Boulevard (ALT US 19A). Turn right (west) on Tyrone Boulevard and travel toward the beaches. Turn left at the third traffic light to enter the facility.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center

10000 Bay Pines Boulevard

Bay Pines, FL 33744-8200

Intersection:

Bay Pines Boulevard and Bill Young Street

Coordinates:

27°48'49.88"N 82°46'45.80"W