Bay Pines VA Veteran Resource Fair

On Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System will host a Veteran Resource Fair at the C.W.Y. VA Medical Center Campus.



The event will be held in building 100, in the J.C. Cobb room (room 1D-127) from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The event will feature free food, refreshments, and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy! Veterans will also be able to complete PACT Act screenings, and connect to resources for eligibility and enrollment, legal services, benefits claims, and more!



We encourage Veterans and their loved ones to attend this free event and learn more about the world-class care they’ve earned and deserve.