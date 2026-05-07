Bay Pines VA's Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

Each year, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System hosts a Memorial Day ceremony to honor the lives of the brave Americans who have fallen in service to our nation. This event provides us an opportunity to celebrate their lives, honor their service, and express our gratitude for what their sacrifices afford us.



The ceremony will take place on Monday, May 25, 2026, at 11 a.m. in the Bay Pines National Cemetery (10000 Bay Pines Blvd., Bay Pines, FL 33744).