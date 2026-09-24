Bay Pines VA Healthcare System invites Veterans, families, and community members to join us for a Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk and Resource Fair on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at England Brothers Park in Pinellas Park at 5010 Dave McKay Way, Pinellas Park, FL, 33781.

The event will begin with a Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk, followed by an on-site resource fair connecting Veterans and their families with VA and community providers. Attendees will learn about mental health support, housing assistance, VA benefits, and a variety of other resources available to Veterans.

Whether you walk with us, visit the resource fair, or simply help spread the word, your participation can help Veterans know they do not have to face crisis alone.