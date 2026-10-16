On Oct. 23, 2026, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s Chaplain Service and Women Veteran Program will host the inaugural Perinatal Loss Symposium on the C.W.Y. VAMC Campus in building 100 in the J.C. Cobb (room 1D-127). The event is open to all Veterans, as well as the loved ones and providers, who have directly or indirectly experienced a lost pregnancy, still birth, or loss of an infant.



During the symposium, the WVP will provide information about clinical services available through the gynecologist, maternity psychologist, and the maternity care coordinator. Additionally, Whole Health as well as male and female chaplains will be present to offer resources and educate attendees about how to best support someone living with this hardship.



Click here to learn more about the support you can expect to find: https://www.va.gov/bay-pines-health-care/stories/bay-pines-va-to-offer-…