Bay Pines VA 2026 Veterans Day Ceremony

Join us for our annual Veterans Day Ceremony! The event will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. on the C.W.Y. VAMC Campus in the Veterans Courtyard.



Following our traditional commemoration of the holiday, Bay Pines VA staff will be present to educate attendees about the resources available at our healthcare system. Additionally, free Mission BBQ will be available to Veterans while supplies last.



We hope to see you for a day of connection and celebration.