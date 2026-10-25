Bay Pines VA 2026 Veterans Day Ceremony
Bay Pines VA celebrates Veterans Day on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
When:
Wed. Nov 11, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Veterans Courtyard, between buildings 37 and 2
10000 Bay Pines Boulevard
Bay Pines, FL
Cost:
Free
Join us for our annual Veterans Day Ceremony! The event will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. on the C.W.Y. VAMC Campus in the Veterans Courtyard.
Following our traditional commemoration of the holiday, Bay Pines VA staff will be present to educate attendees about the resources available at our healthcare system. Additionally, free Mission BBQ will be available to Veterans while supplies last.
We hope to see you for a day of connection and celebration.