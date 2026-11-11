Bay Pines VA Celebrates Nation’s Heroes During 2026 Veterans Day Ceremony

PRESS RELEASE

November 11, 2026

Bay Pines, FL - Today, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System hosted its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the C.W.Y. VA Medical Center Campus. The ceremony took place in the Veterans Courtyard and, in keeping with the origins of the holiday, began promptly at 11 a.m.

“Today is reserved for recognizing Veterans, but it also calls each of us to stop and reflect on the significance of the holiday,” said Bay Pines VA Medical Center Director David J. VanMeter. “The freedoms we enjoy, to include the simple pleasure of celebrating in leisure, were paid for by generations of Americans who were willing to serve a greater good.”



VanMeter continued, “Veterans answered the call to serve our country, and I am proud to be part of an organization that remains dedicated to honoring them through the provision of the world-class care they deserve.”



During the event, the approximately 500 attendees heard remarks from Mr. VanMeter, as well as the St. Petersburg Regional Office (VBA) Acting Assistant Director Jennifer Mailhiot, and Bay Pines National Cemetery Assistant Director Rafael Melendez. The keynote speaker for this year’s event was Retired Col. DJ Reyes. A proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, Reyes honorably served our country for more than 33 years. He remains a staunch advocate for his fellow Veterans and currently serves as the Deputy Executive Director for the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs.



While addressing the crowd, Reyes shared the following remarks about the significance of the holiday.



“On this Veterans Day, let’s celebrate what we can accomplish when we all come together. Let’s recognize that service doesn’t end when the uniform comes off and that ‘thank you for your service’ is just the beginning of gratitude. Your being here today tells me you were all willing to go further.”



Following the keynote address, the Keswick Christian School Choir delivered a rendition of “America (My Country, ‘Tis of Thee),” then the Armed Forces Medley was performed by the Keswick Christian School Band. At the conclusion of the ceremony, staff from several VA program offices educated attendees about the resources available to our nation’s heroes. Additionally, free Mission BBQ was available to Veterans, courtesy of Bay Pines VA’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement.



To view photos from the event, click here. Veterans and their loved ones can learn more about the health care available at Bay Pines VA by visiting https://www.va.gov/bay-pines-health-care/.



For additional information on this event or future coverage opportunities: Contact Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s Public Affairs Office at VHABAYPublicAffairs@va.gov or . See the latest news, stories, and Veteran health care information available on our official website or official social media accounts.

