Bay Pines VA Connects Veterans to Benefits and Services at America 250 Resource Fair

PRESS RELEASE

July 25, 2026

Cape Coral, FL - Today, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System welcomed Veterans, their families, and members of the community to the America 250 Resource Fair at the Lee County Healthcare Center.

Held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the free event provided approximately 200 attendees with direct access to representatives from a variety of VA programs who answered questions, assisted with enrollment, and shared information about health care, benefits, and other resources available through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.



"The America 250 Resource Fair reflects our commitment to meeting Veterans where they are and ensuring they have access to the care and benefits they've earned," said Bay Pines VA Healthcare System Director, David VanMeter. "It was our pleasure to provide a space for so many Veterans, families, and members of the community to come together to learn more about VA services, while celebrating our nation's 250th anniversary."



In addition to learning about VA services, attendees enjoyed free Mission BBQ, family-friendly activities, opportunities to meet fellow Veterans, and special giveaways throughout the event.



“This is a great thing to do for us. It’s always nice to be around other Veterans,” said Richard Lamothe, a Vietnam Veteran who served in the U.S. Navy. “There are very important things that Veterans don’t generally get the information about so, by coming to an event like this, they are exposed to things they weren’t aware of. I appreciate it very much.”



Lamothe continued, “By coming to the VA [and] putting your information in, you’re not just helping yourself, you are helping other Veterans. The more Veterans who register for the VA, the better it is for all us Veterans.”



Bay Pines VA thanks the Veterans, families, staff, and community partners who attended this event, and helped make the America 250 Resource Fair a success. The healthcare system remains committed to providing world-class care and ensuring every Veteran has access to the benefits they have earned through their service.



For additional information on this event or future coverage opportunities: Contact Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s Public Affairs Office at VHABAYPublicAffairs@va.gov or . See the latest news, stories, and Veteran health care information available on our official website or official social media accounts.