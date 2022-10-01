Bay Pines VA Expands Clinic Openings Post Hurricane Ian
PRESS RELEASE
October 1, 2022
Bay Pines , FL — After assessing the extent of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System will offer Mental Health and Primary Care services on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on a walk-in basis only:
- C.W.Y VA Medical Center (VAMC)
- North Pinellas VA Clinic
- Bradenton VA Clinic
- Sarasota VA Clinic
- St. Petersburg VA Clinic
Our Sebring VA Clinic will also be open for walk-ins only on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. however, we will only offer Primary Care services.
Beginning Monday, Oct. 3, we anticipate being able to open all the locations mentioned above for most normal operations.
Our Lee County Healthcare Center, as well as our Naples and Port Charlotte VA clinics, will remain closed until further notice. Those clinics sustained significant damage from the hurricane and, as a result, may remain closed longer than initially anticipated.
“Our staff will continue working diligently to assess the impact at all our locations and restore our operations to working order,” said Paul M. Russo, Director/CEO, BPVAHCS. “The wellbeing of our Veterans and staff remains our number one priority and we will only reopen our facilities once it is completely safe to do so.”
If Veterans have a medical emergency, and cannot reach one of our open locations, they should call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest open emergency room. For non-urgent medical care, please contact the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400.
For tips and other information on what to do after a hurricane, please visit https://www.va.gov/bay-pines-health-care/programs/emergency-preparedness/. To stay informed on what’s happening within our healthcare system, please visit https://www.va.gov/bay-pines-health-care/operating-status/ and be sure to connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.