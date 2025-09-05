Bay Pines VA Healthcare System to Receive Infrastructure Improvements
August 28, 2025
Bay Pines, FL - The Department of Veterans Affairs will realign an additional $800 million this fiscal year as part of the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program, which makes infrastructure improvements to health care facilities to ensure safe and effective patient care.
The extra funding means more resources to repair and update aging VA facilities and technology.
The extra money will be spent on a variety of improvement projects at various VA health care facilities across the nation, including the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System where the following improvements will occur:
Building Automated System Upgrades
Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
Design
Refresh Hemodialysis
Renovation of Clinical/Support Space
Construction
Install Temp Shoring in Crawl Space at Building 1
Site and other Structural Improvements
Design
Improve Building Ventilation Building 100
Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
Design
Replace Building 100 Generators, Controls and Fuel Polishing
Electrical Infrastructure Improvements
Design
Upgrade Fire Pumps, install wet pipe systems and replace various sprinkler heads buildings 2, 20, 35, 37, 103
Life Safety Systems (Sprinkler/Fire Alarm)
Design
Replace Cast and Malleable Iron Fittings on Steam Lines
Central Utility Plant (Boiler & Chiller Systems)
Design
Site Preparation for Interventional Radiology 2 Equipment
Medical Equipment Site Prep
Design
EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades - Lee County
Utility System Upgrades
Construction
Assessment for Building 100, Ward 4A Deficiencies
Renovation of Clinical/Support Space
Design
Correct Building 100 Sprinkler Deficiencies
Life Safety Systems (Sprinkler/Fire Alarm)
Design/Build
Remediate Fisher House 1 for Mold Prevention
Renovation of Clinical/Support Space
Construction
Renovate 3A106 for Telemetry and 5A103A for Lift Supplies
Utility System Upgrades
Construction
“This is another step forward in our efforts to make VA work better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure help improve care for Veterans, and these additional funds will enable VA to achieve that goal.”
The additional funds will come from savings gleaned from various VHA reform efforts. The additions will bring total NRM program spending for fiscal year 2025 to $2.8 billion — a nearly $500 million increase from fiscal year 2024.
The improvements announced today are the latest in a growing list of VA accomplishments during the second Trump Administration, including:
- Since Jan. 20, VA has offered Veterans nearly 1 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.
- VA has opened 13 new health care clinics across the nation since Jan. 20, 2025.
- The President’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget request would add billions to VA’s budget.
- VA has made it easier and faster for VA-enrolled Veterans to access care from non-VA providers at the department’s expense.
- VA has implemented major reforms to make it easier for survivors to get benefits.
- VA is processing record numbers of disability claims, reaching 1 million claims processed for FY25 on Feb. 20 and reaching 2 million claims by June — both achievements were done in record time.
For additional information on this event or future coverage opportunities:
Contact Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s Public Affairs Officer Medina Ayala-Lo at Medina.AyalaLo@va.gov or 727-273-4447. See the latest news, stories, and Veteran health care information available on our official website at www.baypines.va.gov and on our official social media accounts at Facebook and Twitter.