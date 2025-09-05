Bay Pines VA Healthcare System to Receive Infrastructure Improvements

PRESS RELEASE

August 28, 2025

Bay Pines, FL - The Department of Veterans Affairs will realign an additional $800 million this fiscal year as part of the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program, which makes infrastructure improvements to health care facilities to ensure safe and effective patient care.

The extra funding means more resources to repair and update aging VA facilities and technology.

The extra money will be spent on a variety of improvement projects at various VA health care facilities across the nation, including the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System where the following improvements will occur:

Building Automated System Upgrades

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Design

Refresh Hemodialysis

Renovation of Clinical/Support Space

Construction

Install Temp Shoring in Crawl Space at Building 1

Site and other Structural Improvements

Design

Improve Building Ventilation Building 100

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Design

Replace Building 100 Generators, Controls and Fuel Polishing

Electrical Infrastructure Improvements

Design

Upgrade Fire Pumps, install wet pipe systems and replace various sprinkler heads buildings 2, 20, 35, 37, 103

Life Safety Systems (Sprinkler/Fire Alarm)

Design

Replace Cast and Malleable Iron Fittings on Steam Lines

Central Utility Plant (Boiler & Chiller Systems)

Design

Site Preparation for Interventional Radiology 2 Equipment

Medical Equipment Site Prep

Design

EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades - Lee County

Utility System Upgrades

Construction

Assessment for Building 100, Ward 4A Deficiencies

Renovation of Clinical/Support Space

Design

Correct Building 100 Sprinkler Deficiencies

Life Safety Systems (Sprinkler/Fire Alarm)

Design/Build

Remediate Fisher House 1 for Mold Prevention

Renovation of Clinical/Support Space

Construction

Renovate 3A106 for Telemetry and 5A103A for Lift Supplies

Utility System Upgrades

Construction

“This is another step forward in our efforts to make VA work better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure help improve care for Veterans, and these additional funds will enable VA to achieve that goal.”

The additional funds will come from savings gleaned from various VHA reform efforts. The additions will bring total NRM program spending for fiscal year 2025 to $2.8 billion — a nearly $500 million increase from fiscal year 2024.

The improvements announced today are the latest in a growing list of VA accomplishments during the second Trump Administration, including:

