Bay Pines VA Hosts Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

PRESS RELEASE

May 25, 2026

Bay Pines, FL - Today, in collaboration with the Bay Pines National Cemetery, Bay Pines VA Healthcare system proudly hosted our annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

The event, which was held on the C.W.Y. VAMC Campus, offered approximately 1,500 members of the community a chance to gather and reflect on the true significance of this day.



“Like many Americans, this holiday draws me toward deep reflection,” said Bay Pines VA Medical Center Director/CEO David J. VanMeter, who provided remarks during the ceremony. “It was moving to observe so many of my fellow citizens – most of us strangers to each other – united by the common thread of gratitude.”



Bay Pines VA was thankful to receive support from Boy Scout Troop 334, numerous staff, and various volunteers who collaborated to facilitate this ceremony. The presentation of colors was conducted by the MacDill Air Force Base Color Guard, and toward the end of the ceremony, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard performed the three-round volley to honor all fallen American service members.



This year, the keynote speech was delivered by Carlos del Castillo, a Gold Star Father whose son – 1st Lt. Dimitri A. del Castillo, U.S. Army Ranger, age 24 – was killed in action in 2011 while serving in Kunar Province in Afghanistan.



“We know as Americans, that our freedom is the most precious gift we have – it is truly the envy of the world,” said del Castillo. “I love this country very much. I love my son very much. I’m extremely proud of the nation he chose to defend, and of people that appreciate the sacrifice that all our military endures.”



del Castillo continued, “It was not glory that drove [our fallen service members] to their fate, but love – love of God, love of country, love of their fellow soldiers, love of the American people, and love of our American way of life.”



Additional remarks were provided by St. Petersburg VA Regional Office Acting Assistant Director, Jennifer Mailhiot, and Bay Pines National Cemetery Acting Director Rafael Melendez.



“Our freedoms were bought at a price we could never repay,” said VanMeter. “Ensuring we make time to gather in remembrance of those who gave all for our nation, is the least we can do to say ‘thank you’.”



For additional information on this event or future coverage opportunities: Contact Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s Public Affairs Office at VHABAYPublicAffairs@va.gov or . See the latest news, stories, and Veteran health care information available on our official website or official social media accounts.