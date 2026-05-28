Bay Pines VA Opens New State-of-the-Art Hospital Kitchen on C.W.Y. VAMC Campus

PRESS RELEASE

May 28, 2026

Bay Pines, FL - Bay Pines VA Healthcare System officially opened its newly renovated hospital kitchen Wednesday, May 27, marking a major milestone in improving food service operations and enhancing the overall care experience for Veterans receiving inpatient services.

The previous kitchen ceased operations in February 2023, and the extensive renovation and modernization project was completed over the course of 39 months. The new facility is designed to support a more efficient, Veteran-centered dining experience, while strengthening nutritional services across the healthcare system.

“This new kitchen represents a significant investment in the comfort, health, and overall experience of the Veterans we serve,” said Bay Pines VA Director/CEO David J. VanMeter. “Every aspect of this project was designed with Veterans in mind – from improving meal quality and delivery efficiency, to creating a more personalized dining experience for our inpatients. This modernization reflects our continued commitment to providing world-class care for those who served our nation.”

The upgraded kitchen will allow Bay Pines VA to introduce bedside ordering and room service to acute care inpatients, as well as residents in our Mental Health Rehabilitation Programs and our Community Living Center.

“The opening of this kitchen is transformational for our operations,” said Bay Pines VA Chief of Nutrition and Food Services David Folio. “The new space gives our team the ability to deliver a higher level of service to Veterans. Patients in building 100 will have greater flexibility in when they choose to eat and what they choose to eat, which improves food and nutrition intake.”

Now that this modernization effort is complete, Bay Pines VA’s Nutrition and Food Services looks forward to improved operational efficiency and an enhanced ability to meet the evolving needs of the Veterans we serve.

For additional information: Contact Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s Public Affairs Office at VHABAYPublicAffairs@va.gov or . See the latest news, stories, and Veteran health care information available on our official website or official social media accounts.