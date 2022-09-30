Bay Pines VA Opens Two Locations Post Hurricane Ian

PRESS RELEASE

September 30, 2022

Bay Pines , FL — After assessing the extent of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) has made the decision to reopen our C.W.Y VA Medical Center (VAMC) and our North Pinellas VA Clinic for Mental Health and Primary Care services on a walk-in basis only until 4:30 p.m. today.

The remainder of our locations will remain closed for in person and procedure appointments until further notice. The following locations on the C.W.Y VAMC will remain closed until Monday, Oct. 3:

The MidFlorida Credit Union

The Bay Pines National Cemetery. No visitations will be allowed during this time

The St. Petersburg Regional Office will be closed for face-to-face appointments until Tuesday, Oct. 4. Veterans may visit VA VERA (force.com) to schedule virtual appointments if they have internet connectivity.



The duration of these closures may change as we continue to assess the extent of the damage to our facilities. Our Lee County Healthcare Center has sustained significant damage from the hurricane and, as a result, may remain closed longer than anticipated. The extent of the damage to our southern facilities is still unknown at this time and our northern clinics are still experiencing power issues.



“Our staff will continue working diligently to assess the impact at all our locations and restore our operations to working order,” said Paul M. Russo, Director/CEO, BPVAHCS. “The wellbeing of our Veterans and staff remains our number one priority and we will only reopen our facilities once it is completely safe to do so.”



If Veterans have a medical emergency, and cannot reach one of our open locations, they should call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest open emergency room. For non-urgent medical care, please contact the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400.

For tips and other information on what to do after a hurricane, please visit https://www.va.gov/bay-pines-health-care/programs/emergency-preparedness/. To stay informed on what’s happening within our healthcare system, please visit https://www.va.gov/bay-pines-health-care/operating-status/ and be sure to connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.