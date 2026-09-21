Bay Pines VA Receives Funding for Continued Infrastructure Improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 27, 2026

Bay Pines, FL - Bay Pines VA Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.



The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.



Funding projects for Bay Pines VA in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Correct Architectural Deficiencies in buildings 37, 100, and 111

EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades

Install Alternate Connections for Steam and Chilled Water at the Lee County Healthcare Center

Perform Study to Identify A307 Bolts on Steam and Hot Water Piping Systems

Prepare Site for installation of a new PET/CT

Refresh Hemodialysis

Remediate Areas for Mold Prevention

Repair Building Damage and Mitigate Leaks

Restore Building Envelope for buildings 2 and 100



“Investing in our infrastructure means investing in our Veterans,” said Bay Pines VA Healthcare System Director, David VanMeter. “These improvements help ensure our facilities remain safe, efficient and capable of delivering the high-quality care Veterans deserve for years to come.”



Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.



This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

For additional information on this event or future coverage opportunities: Contact Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s Public Affairs Office at VHABAYPublicAffairs@va.gov or . See the latest news, stories, and Veteran health care information available on our official website or Facebook page.