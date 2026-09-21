Bay Pines VA Receives Funding for Continued Infrastructure Improvements
PRESS RELEASE
July 27, 2026
Bay Pines, FL - Bay Pines VA Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.
The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.
Funding projects for Bay Pines VA in the third quarter of FY2026 are:
- Correct Architectural Deficiencies in buildings 37, 100, and 111
- EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades
- Install Alternate Connections for Steam and Chilled Water at the Lee County Healthcare Center
- Perform Study to Identify A307 Bolts on Steam and Hot Water Piping Systems
- Prepare Site for installation of a new PET/CT
- Refresh Hemodialysis
- Remediate Areas for Mold Prevention
- Repair Building Damage and Mitigate Leaks
- Restore Building Envelope for buildings 2 and 100
“Investing in our infrastructure means investing in our Veterans,” said Bay Pines VA Healthcare System Director, David VanMeter. “These improvements help ensure our facilities remain safe, efficient and capable of delivering the high-quality care Veterans deserve for years to come.”
Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:
- $915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.
- $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.
- $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.
This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:
- Enrolled more than 180,000 new Veterans in VA health care in 2026.
- Opened 38 new VA health care facilities since Jan. 20, 2025, expanding health care access for Veterans around the country.
- Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 72% since Jan. 20, 2025, after it increased 24% during the Biden Administration. In February, this backlog fell to less than 100,000 claims for the first time since 2020.
- Offered Veterans more than 2.8 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.
- Permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in FY25, the highest total in seven years.
For additional information on this event or future coverage opportunities: Contact Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s Public Affairs Office at VHABAYPublicAffairs@va.gov or