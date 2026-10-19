Bay Pines VA Receives Funding for Continued Infrastructure Improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 19, 2026

Bay Pines, FL - Bay Pines VA Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for Bay Pines VA Healthcare System in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

Correct architectural deficiencies in buildings 37, 100, and 111

Correct structural issues in building 1 entryway

EHRM infrastructure upgrades

Install alternative connections for steam and chilled water at the Lee County Health Care Center

IV mixing room USP 797 / 800 at the Lee County Health Care Center

Prepare site for installation of new PET / CT

Renovate kitchen in building 100

Renovate sterile processing service scope room

Repair steam piping in manhole near building 1

Site prep for Emergency Department CT scanner replacement

Construct Dental Clinic

Remediate areas for mold prevention

“This funding represents an important investment in our ability to provide Veterans with the exceptional care they have earned and deserve,” said Bay Pines VA Director David J. VanMeter. “By modernizing our facilities and strengthening our infrastructure, we are creating a safer, more efficient health care environment that supports our dedicated staff and ensures we can continue meeting the evolving needs of Veterans throughout Southwest Florida.”

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

Enrolled more than 300,000 new Veterans in VA healthcare in 2026. Opened 43 new VA healthcare facilities, expanding healthcare access for Veterans around the country. Completed a record high 82,083,918 direct care appointments in fiscal year 2025, up 4.1% from FY 2024. Completed a record high 59,989,662 community care appointments in FY 2025, up 12% from FY 2024. Offered Veterans more than 3.4 million appointments outside of normal operating hours, giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.

For additional information on this event or future coverage opportunities: Contact Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s Public Affairs Office at VHABAYPublicAffairs@va.gov or . See the latest news, stories, and Veteran health care information available on our official website or official social media accounts.