Bay Pines VA Receives Top Scores in Latest CMS Hospital Ratings

PRESS RELEASE

September 10, 2025

Bay Pines, FL - Bay Pines VA Healthcare System announced today it has earned a three-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’s hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.



Within the last year, Bay Pines VA has instituted a number of improvements to better serve Veterans. These include fostering a culture of safety by emphasizing an adherence to best practices, and continuous monitoring of patient safety indicators and quality measures. Additionally, systematic reviews of all patient safety events, readmissions, and quality metrics were conducted to identify causes and areas for improvement.



“This accomplishment is a clear indication of the dedication and skillset our health care professionals bring to our mission,” said Bay Pines VA Interim Director Dr. Derek Szafranski. “Our ongoing commitment to serving Veterans well is evidenced by the fact that Bay Pines VA is tied for the highest rated hospital in overall quality and we’ve earned the highest patient satisfaction score within Pinellas County.”



Szafranski continued, “We look forward to making additional improvements as we work toward earning five stars.”



As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.



View the star ratings and methodology for the ratings.



Overall VA improvements during the second Trump Administration

For additional information on this event or future coverage opportunities: Contact Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s Public Affairs Officer Medina Ayala-Lo at Medina.AyalaLo@va.gov or 727-273-4447. See the latest news, stories, and Veteran health care information available on our official website at www.baypines.va.gov and on our official social media accounts at Facebook and Twitter.