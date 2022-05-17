Bay Pines VA Recognized for Excellence During National Nurses Month 2022

PRESS RELEASE

May 17, 2022

Bay Pines , FL — Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s medical center director, Paul M. Russo MHSA, FACHE, RD, is among this year’s winners of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) 2022 Secretary's Award for Excellence in Nursing and Advancement of Nursing Programs.

On May 6 during a live award ceremony in Washington, D.C., Mr. Russo was recognized for his servant leadership and for tirelessly advocating for his nurses and their role in Veteran care in addition to his commitment to excellence and quality.



The VA Secretary's Awards in Nursing Excellence program was established in 1984, and annually honors a Medical Center Director, a Nurse Executive, a Registered Nurse in a staff and in an expanded role, a Health Care Technician, and a Licensed Practical or Vocational nurse.

“Veterans are always the ones who step up for our Nation when we need them most,” said Secretary Denis McDonough, Secretary of the VA. “But these past couple years, you’ve stepped up for them in the time when they needed you most. You’ve served Veterans as well as they have served us. That’s what excellence in nursing looks like, that’s what fighting for Veterans looks like, that’s what heroism looks like.”



Over the past year, Mr. Russo has raised RN salaries, offered retention pay and incentives for staff during the pandemic, championed a robust Nursing Shared Governance program, advocated for staff driven evidence-based systems redesign projects, and fostered an open, just culture through a commitment to being a High Reliability Organization.

“In line with VA’s vision of quality care and service, Mr. Russo works tirelessly at the Bay Pines VA to ensure his team and the Veterans who depend upon us for care have the very best experience,” said Edward P. Cutolo, Acting Network Director, VA Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 8). “We are so proud of Mr. Russo and of all our staff who have performed with selfless dedication during this pandemic.”



For more information about the award, visit: National Nursing Awards - Office of Nursing Services.