Bay Pines VA Updates Facility Closures Ahead of Hurricane Ian
PRESS RELEASE
September 27, 2022
Bay Pines , FL — Due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) has updated our facility closures. The following locations will be closed for in person and procedure appointments:
- C.W.Y VA Medical Center (VAMC): Monday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 30. This closure extends to our Emergency Department
- North Pinellas VA Clinic: Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Sept. 30
- Lee County Healthcare Center, and Naples and Port Charlotte VA Clinics: 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Thursday, Sept. 29
- St. Petersburg, Sarasota, and Bradenton VA Clinics: 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Sept. 30
- Sebring VA Clinic: Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29
The scope of these closures may change as we receive more clarity on the impact of the storm. In addition to our outlying clinics, the following areas on the C.W.Y VAMC will be closed until Friday, Sept. 30:
- The St. Petersburg Regional Office will be closed for face-to-face appointments. If there is internet connectivity, Veterans can visit VA VERA (force.com) to schedule virtual appointments
- The MidFlorida Credit Union
- The Bay Pines National Cemetery. No visitations will be allowed during this time
“Out of an abundance of caution, and for the safety of our Veterans and staff, I have made the decision to adjust the closures of our facilities,” said Paul M. Russo, Director/CEO, BPVAHCS. “We will continue to monitor the trajectory of Hurricane Ian and adjust accordingly. As soon as the storm has passed, we will assess the impact to our facilities and reopen when it is safe to do so.”
We cannot determine the exact impact of this hurricane, but we strongly encourage everyone to take this time to ensure they’re prepared. For tips and other information on how to make sure you are hurricane ready, please visit our Emergency Preparedness webpage. Updates on the operations of our healthcare system can be found on https://www.va.gov/bay-pines-health-care/operating-status/.
If Veterans have a medical emergency, they should call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest open emergency room. For non-urgent medical care, please contact the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400.